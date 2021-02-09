First exports of country's homegrown Bharat Biotech Covid shot likely this week
India's Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday it was likely to export its Covid-19 vaccine to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates this week, a major success for the shot approved at home for emergency use without efficacy data from a late-stage trial.
Bharat Biotech has already supplied millions of doses of COVAXIN, developed with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, to its home government's inoculation drive. The government has also aggressively pushed locally-made vaccines abroad as part of a diplomatic campaign.
"Mostly yes," a Bharat Biotech spokeswoman told Reuters when asked if exports to the two countries could begin this week as reported by local media.
The company expects results from an ongoing trial involving 25,800 participants in India only by March, though the country's drug regulator has called the vaccine safe and effective amid criticism from doctors and health experts. A study on 26 participants has found COVAXIN effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus.
Bharat Biotech has also applied to conduct a Phase III trial for COVAXIN in Brazil, which plans to import 8 million doses of it in February and another 12 million in March.
Bharat Biotech has also sought emergency use authorisation in the Philippines.
The company has supplied 5.5 million doses to the Indian government and is selling 4.5 million more, the spokeswoman added.
India has also ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), a company spokesman told Reuters. SII is mainly manufacturing the shot for low-and middle-income countries.
INDIA CAMPAIGN
The two shots have been used in what India calls the world's biggest immunisation programme to cover 300 million people by August, starting with healthcare and other workers to reach the elderly and those with existing conditions by March.
SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, had supplied 11 million doses for the inoculation drive, which has covered 6.3 million front-line workers since it began on Jan. 16.
"The second order is already in place, it's for 10 million doses," an SII spokesman said, adding that the figure was part of the 100 million doses the company has agreed to sell to the government for 200 rupees ($2.74) each.
India's drug regulator says SII's COVISHIELD vaccine is about 72% effective.
The regulator is expected to approve Russia's Sputnik V and Cadila Healthcare's ZyCov-D vaccines in the next few months.
India's infections rose 9,110 in the last 24 hours to stand at 10.85 million, the world's highest tally after the United States, though they have fallen sharply from a mid-September peak of nearly 100,000.
The health ministry said a daily toll of less than 100 deaths over the last four days took the total to more than 155,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMR's Delhi and Hyderabad airports receive ACI recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Afghanistan ink deal for new dam, PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents concerned about online safety of children amid Covid-19 : Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi takes on Centre over VK Singh's LAC comment
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should've been sacked': Rahul attacks Centre over VK Singh's LAC statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First exports of country's homegrown Bharat Biotech Covid shot likely this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have extended only issue-based support to BJP: Kumaraswamy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone moves Kerala high court for anticipatory bail in cheating case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PSUs to be shrunk to one-tenth' says Rahul Gandhi on Centre's development model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8th installment of PM Kisan scheme in March. Know details here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Tapovan tunnel focal point; rescuers detect 'signs of life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar expands cabinet. Here's a list of new Bihar ministers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who could replace Azad as Leader of Opposition in RS? List of probables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox