'First gas, next strike on petrol-diesel': Rahul Gandhi's prediction after steep commercial LPG price hike

First strike on gas, next strike on petrol-diesel, warned Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday after a steep increase of ₹993 in commercial gas cylinders amid disrupted global energy supplies due to the West Asia conflict. Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses an event (@INCIndia )

Commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) recorded the steepest-ever rate hike of ₹993 on Friday. Commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - now costs ₹3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder. The rates for five-kg FTL or market-priced LPG cylinders were also hiked from ₹549 to ₹810.50 per bottle.

The five-kg FTL cylinder now costs just a shade lower than the ₹913 rate for a 14.2-kg cylinder used in household kitchens (called domestic LPG).

“I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill,” Rahul Gandhi said on the LPG price hike.

From February till now: ₹1,380 increase - a whopping 81 per cent jump in just three months, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.