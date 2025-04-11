First photos of Tahawwur Rana being handed over to Indian authorities surface

Mumbai terror attacks co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana was brought back to India on Thursday. Hours after his extradition, first photos of him being handed over to the Indian authorities by the US Marshals have surfaced. Tahawwur Rana being handed over US Marshals(X/ANI)

The photos show a rear view of Tahawwur Rana, chained and surrounded by US Marshals while being handed over to Indian officials.

The photos have been released by the US Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs.

Tahawwur Rana in NIA custody

Co-conspirator of Mumbai terror attacks Tahawwur Rana is now in the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days. During his custody, Rana will be interrogated in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured, said NIA.

After landing in Delhi on Thursday, Rana was officially placed under arrest by the anti-terror agency and was produced before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House late Thursday night.

During the court hearing, NIA presented compelling evidence to justify Rana's custody, including emails sent by him. The NIA also argued that questioning Rana was crucial to unearth the a sinister plot, reported news agency ANI.

The anti-terror agency also said that Rana conspired with and was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, who is the main accused in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. "Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," said NIA.

The anti-terror agency had originally asked for a 20-day custody of Rana. However, the court granted an 18-day custody and ordered that a comprehensive medical test of Rana before he is produced again.

"NIA sought 20 days of custody, and after a lot of deliberation, the court has given 18 days of custody. If the NIA wants more time, then they will move an application. For the medical tests (the court has given special instructions), they (NIA) have been told that a comprehensive medical test would be done when he's taken into custody and before he is brought back to court at the end of the remand. All his medical requirements will be taken care of," the Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel told ANI.

With ANI inputs.