First Vande Bharat Sleeper Express set to launch soon | Know route, expected fare

The Indian Railways is all set to kick off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express designed for a more comfortable travel, reportedly just ahead of Diwali, 2025, connecting Delhi and Patna via Prayagraj in just 11.5 hours. A glimpse of the Integral Coach Factory showing Vande Bharat trains at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.(PTI file photo for representation)

The train will likely leave Patna at 8 pm and reach New Delhi by 7.30 am the next day, cutting the usual travel time of 12 to 17 hours between the two cities to just 11.5 hours, reported CNBC.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express expected ticket price

The train, expected to commence services ahead of Diwali 2025, will offer fares which are projected to be 10–15 per cent higher than the Rajdhani Express, the report said.

The new sleeper model of the Vande Bharat Express would run at a maximum speed of 180 km per hour and comprise berths instead of the usual chair-car service, for a more comfortable commute especially for overnight trips.

Equipped with features including CCTV cameras, LED screens for infotainment, automatic doors with sensors for safe boarding, modern fire safety systems and on-board announcement facilities, the Vande Bharat Sleeper has been manufactured using advanced Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

Additionally, the interiors of the train have been designed with an aircraft-style finish, giving passengers a premium travel experience, the report said adding that with the introduction of the sleeper version, the government aims to expand the reach of the service, particularly for long-distance routes where overnight travel is common.

The travel route of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, i.e the New Delhi to Patna, is among the busiest in the country and experiences huge crowds especially during the festive season when thousands of people travel along the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to ease congestion, provide passengers with a faster travel option, and boost connectivity for both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.