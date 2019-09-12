New Delhi -°C
Five dead, ten injured in bus collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway
The travel bus was heading to Karnataka from Mumbai and the incident took place at around 6 am today.mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:11 IST
At least six persons died while ten got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday.
The travel bus was heading to Karnataka from Mumbai and the incident took place at around 6 am today.
The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck.
More details are awaited.
(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)
