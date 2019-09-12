e-paper
Five dead, ten injured in bus collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

The travel bus was heading to Karnataka from Mumbai and the incident took place at around 6 am today.

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pune
The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck.
The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck.(Photo: @SimbaKaSwag/ Twitter )
         

At least six persons died while ten got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday.

The travel bus was heading to Karnataka from Mumbai and the incident took place at around 6 am today.

The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck.

More details are awaited.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:11 IST

