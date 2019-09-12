Five dead, ten injured in bus collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:11 IST

At least six persons died while ten got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday.

The travel bus was heading to Karnataka from Mumbai and the incident took place at around 6 am today.

The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck.

More details are awaited.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

