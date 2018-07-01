Five killed as passenger cab plunges into gorge in J&K’s Bandipora

Five people were killed on Sunday when a passenger cab went out of the driver’s control and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

The accident took place at Tragbal when the taxi was going to the border town of Gurez.

Three others were injured in the accident. They have been shifted to hospital.

Also read: 47 killed as overcrowded bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri