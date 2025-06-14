Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five militants arrested in Manipur for extortion and arms possession

PTI |
Jun 14, 2025 03:32 PM IST

A .32 pistol was seized, and additional members of various groups were apprehended. Security forces also recovered communication equipment in Imphal East.

Five militants were arrested from various parts of Manipur on charges of extortion, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made from Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts.(ANI)
The arrests were made from Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts.(ANI)

The arrests were made from Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts on Friday, they said.

A member of the United Peoples' Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was arrested from Langmeidong Maning Leikai in Kakching district. The suspect, identified as Akoijam Robinson (51), was accused of extorting schools in Imphal, police said.

A .32 pistol was seized from him, they said.

A member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) was arrested from Thoubal Melaground in Thoubal district, while a cadre each of PREPAK (Pro) and PREPAK were arrested from near the India-Myanmar border in Shangtong in Tengnoupal district.

A member of KCP (PWG) was arrested from Langol Game village in Imphal West district, police said.

In a separate operation at Khalong in Baruni Hill in Imphal East district, security forces recovered three vehicular radio sets, 13 radio wireless handheld sets, seven wireless set antennas, a solar charger converter, and three solar plates, among other items.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Five militants arrested in Manipur for extortion and arms possession
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On