Five militants arrested in Manipur for extortion and arms possession

Five militants were arrested from various parts of Manipur on charges of extortion, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made from Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts.(ANI)

A member of the United Peoples' Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was arrested from Langmeidong Maning Leikai in Kakching district. The suspect, identified as Akoijam Robinson (51), was accused of extorting schools in Imphal, police said.

A .32 pistol was seized from him, they said.

A member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) was arrested from Thoubal Melaground in Thoubal district, while a cadre each of PREPAK (Pro) and PREPAK were arrested from near the India-Myanmar border in Shangtong in Tengnoupal district.

A member of KCP (PWG) was arrested from Langol Game village in Imphal West district, police said.

In a separate operation at Khalong in Baruni Hill in Imphal East district, security forces recovered three vehicular radio sets, 13 radio wireless handheld sets, seven wireless set antennas, a solar charger converter, and three solar plates, among other items.