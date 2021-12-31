Five murders in three districts rock Bihar on bloody Thursday

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:34 IST

Five men, including a Janata Dal (United) worker were killed by unidentified assailants in four separate incidents across Bihar on Thursday.

While a father-son duo was killed in Gopalganj, two deaths were reported from Aurangabad and one from Samastipur district, police said.

One Baidyanath Chandravansi, a worker of the ruling JD (U) was beaten to death on national highway-2 near Munsi Bigha village, barely 500 metres from Muffasil police station area of Aurangabad district.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 5.30 am when Chandravansi was on his way to relieve himself. The miscreants intercepted him and mercilessly thrashed him. Locals and passerby rushed him to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Irate locals later blocked NH-2 and disrupted vehicular traffic more than three hours. When police team reached the spot to pacify the mob, they chased them away. Later, police reinforcement was rushed to control the mob. “A case has been lodged against eight people in this connection,” said sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar.

In another incident in Aurangabad district, a garment trader, Saklesh Yadav (38) was shot dead at Mahandipur village. Police said the incident took place when Yadav reached his shop and tried to park his vehicle. A group of miscreants, allegedly led by one Muni Sharma, reached there and fired at him from point blank range, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, traders downed shutters in protest. Daudnagar SDPO Rajkumar Tiwary said raids were on to nab the culprits.

In Gopalganj, one Ramiqbal Tiwari and his son Mukesh Tiwari were stabbed to death near their house at Kamlapatti-Phulwariya village under Kuchaikot police station area.

Police said assailants attacked them after they objected to some drunk people creating nuisance. The father and son died on the spot while their relative Sunil Pandey was injured and admitted in Gopalganj sadar hospital.

In Samastipur district, 35-year-old Devi Lal Mahto was shot dead at Rampura Bandh under Kalyanpur police station. The locals chased and caught one of the assailants and handed him over to the police after thrashing him.

The incident occurred when Mahto was on way to his house. At Rampura Bandh, three motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him and shot him on the head and stomach. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Furious locals blocked Samastipur-Darbhanga main road near Gopalpur and disrupted vehicular traffic.