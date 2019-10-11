Five Nigerians arrested in Meghalaya for entering India illegally

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:21 IST

Five Nigerian nationals were arrested by the police in Meghalaya after they entered India illegally from Bangladesh. With the arrests from two districts, the total number of Nigerians nabbed in Meghalaya in the past one month on charges of entering India illegally has gone up to 22.

On Wednesday night, two Nigerians were nabbed by police in East Jaintia Hills district during a routine check-up of a bus which was on the way to Guwahati from Tripura’s capital Agartala.

The Nigerians, Victor Ojichukwu Ugo Okeke (30) and Ifechkwu Emmanuel Obi (34), had entered India through the border with Bangladesh in Tripura. Both failed to provide any valid document supporting their entry.

“They only had photocopies of their passports. Both claimed to have left their original passports in Bangladesh and entered India through Tripura after crossing the international boundary,” said a release issued by the East Jaintia Police.

A case under sections 14, 14 A and 14 C of the Foreigner Act has been registered at the Lumshnong police station and an investigation has been initiated.

“With these arrests, East Jaintia Hills police have arrested 19 foreign nationals in last one month. We are keeping a strict round the clock watch to thwart any such attempts in future,” the release said.

In a separate instance, police in West Jaintia Hills district nabbed three Nigerian nationals early on Thursday for entering India illegally from Bangladesh. Four local residents have also been arrested for aiding the foreign nationals.

“The Nigerians crossed a stream on the international boundary and entered Meghalaya. Then they took a vehicle provided by some local villagers and were going towards Guwahati on the early hours of Thursday when we intercepted them,” said Bijay Chetri, additional superintendent of police, West Jaintia Hills.

“They claim that they entered India to find out about garment exports, but they didn’t have visas and other necessary documents. Since they entered illegally, they have been arrested and interrogation is on,” he added.

The Nigerian nationals have been identified as Chuwuma Oknuwa (35), Lucky Osas Moses Enebi (35) and Chime Ndubuisi Moses (28).

Police believe Nigerians are entering India illegally through the international border with Bangladesh due to stricter visa norms enforced by New Delhi in recent times.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:21 IST