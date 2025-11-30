Five of family die as two cars collide in Andhra Pradesh

Five members of a family including two children were killed and two others were critically injured when two cars collided head-on in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles rammed into each other at high speed due to heavy early-morning fog, poor visibility, and the sharp curve on the ghat road.

Police identified the deceased as Venkatesham (76), his daughter Meenakshi (32), son-in-law Satish (34), and grandchildren Ritwik (4) and Bunnith (5).

Yemmiganur sub-divisional police officer N Barghavi said the incident happened on NH-167 at Kotekal village around 4.30am when the family’s car, travelling from Yemmiganur to Bengaluru, collided with another car coming from Adoni.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles rammed into each other at high speed due to heavy early-morning fog, poor visibility, and the sharp curve on the ghat road,” Bhargavi said.

While all the five persons died on the spot, Venkaesham’s wife Gangamma and the driver of the other car, Suresh, were injured. “Suresh is critical. A case has been registered under BNS,” she added.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure immediate and quality medical care for the injured. He added that the government would extend necessary support to the affected families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.

State transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragedy, conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, and directed officials to ensure immediate medical attention for the injured. He also urged travellers to exercise caution and ordered stricter enforcement of safety norms.

State roads and buildings minister BC Janardhan Reddy and district in-charge minister Nimmala Ramanaidu also reviewed the situation with local authorities, instructing them to intensify rescue measures and provide all necessary support to victims’ families.