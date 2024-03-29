Five ‘OPS’ in fray from Ramanathapuram LS seat

In his fight for his political relevance after being expelled from the AIADMK, the big battle now for former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) is his own name. HT Image

OPS is contesting as an Independent with his own symbol as a BJP-backed candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency but a group of four others with the same name — O Panneerselvam — have filed nominations. But it is to be seen if they make it to the race since nominations for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections end on March 27, with scrutiny on the following day. The state will go to polls on April 19.

While the former chief minister’s surname is Ottaakarathevar, the other fours’ are Ochappan, Oyyaram, Oyyathevar and Ochathevar, election officials said.

Except Oyyaram, a resident of Ramanthapuram, the remaining three are from Madurait. OPS filed his nomination on March 25 after which the other four submitted their papers.

“My name is Panneerselvam. My father’s name is Ochappan. I have come for the welfare of people,” he said. Asked if he belonged to the DMK or AIADMK, he denied being a part of either.

OPS’s supporter V Pugazendhi blamed the AIADMK currently led by general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). He specifically blamed RB Udayakumar who has replaced OPS as the deputy leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly. “I know it’s the handiwork Annan (brother) Udhayakumar. I’ve worked in several elections with him,” Pugazendhi said. “They can bring as many Panneerselvams but he will be identified and he will win.”

Udhayakumar did not respond until the time of writing.

Known as dummy candidates, this trick is employed by party rivals to confuse voters as the names are the same. The former CM has no recognisable symbol and has requested to be allotted free symbols such as bucket, grapes and jackfruit.

OPS has been waging a legal battle for the iconic two-leaves symbol of the AIADMK which currently belongs to the party’s general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). In July 2022, EPS expelled OPS–then AIADMK’s coordinator–and his supporters JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam, and PH Manoj Pandian. His son O Ravindranath is the only AIADMK candidate to have won in the 2019 LS elections was also removed leaving the party with no representation in the Lok Sabha.