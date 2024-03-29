 Five ‘OPS’ in fray from Ramanathapuram LS seat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Five ‘OPS’ in fray from Ramanathapuram LS seat

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 29, 2024 09:12 AM IST

While the former chief minister’s surname is Ottaakarathevar, the other fours’ are Ochappan, Oyyaram, Oyyathevar and Ochathevar, election officials said

In his fight for his political relevance after being expelled from the AIADMK, the big battle now for former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) is his own name.

HT Image
HT Image

OPS is contesting as an Independent with his own symbol as a BJP-backed candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency but a group of four others with the same name — O Panneerselvam — have filed nominations. But it is to be seen if they make it to the race since nominations for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections end on March 27, with scrutiny on the following day. The state will go to polls on April 19.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While the former chief minister’s surname is Ottaakarathevar, the other fours’ are Ochappan, Oyyaram, Oyyathevar and Ochathevar, election officials said.

Except Oyyaram, a resident of Ramanthapuram, the remaining three are from Madurait. OPS filed his nomination on March 25 after which the other four submitted their papers.

“My name is Panneerselvam. My father’s name is Ochappan. I have come for the welfare of people,” he said. Asked if he belonged to the DMK or AIADMK, he denied being a part of either.

OPS’s supporter V Pugazendhi blamed the AIADMK currently led by general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). He specifically blamed RB Udayakumar who has replaced OPS as the deputy leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly. “I know it’s the handiwork Annan (brother) Udhayakumar. I’ve worked in several elections with him,” Pugazendhi said. “They can bring as many Panneerselvams but he will be identified and he will win.”

Udhayakumar did not respond until the time of writing.

Known as dummy candidates, this trick is employed by party rivals to confuse voters as the names are the same. The former CM has no recognisable symbol and has requested to be allotted free symbols such as bucket, grapes and jackfruit.

OPS has been waging a legal battle for the iconic two-leaves symbol of the AIADMK which currently belongs to the party’s general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). In July 2022, EPS expelled OPS–then AIADMK’s coordinator–and his supporters JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam, and PH Manoj Pandian. His son O Ravindranath is the only AIADMK candidate to have won in the 2019 LS elections was also removed leaving the party with no representation in the Lok Sabha.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

News / India News / Five ‘OPS’ in fray from Ramanathapuram LS seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On