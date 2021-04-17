Five poll contestants test positive for Covid-19 in Bengal

At least five candidates of different parties contesting the ongoing assembly election in West Bengal have tested positive for Covid-19, a health department official said on Friday.

Out of the five candidates who tested positive, three are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and one each from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said.

RSP’s Jangipur candidate, 73-year-old Pradip Kumar Nandi, tested positive on Wednesday and is now in home isolation, the official said.

Others who tested positive were the BJP’s Matigara-Naxalbari candidate Anandamay Barman, and TMC candidates Mohmmed Ghulam Rabbani (Goalpokhar, Kalpana Kisku (Tapan, Dr. Pradip Kumar Barma (Jalpaiguri), the health official said.

