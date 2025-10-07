Five roundabouts in Lutyens’ Delhi are bottlenecks: Traffic police survey

The iconic roundabouts that once defined the motion of Lutyens’ Delhi – designed to ease the traffic in central Delhi – have over the years morphed into constant bottlenecks, found a recent survey by the Delhi Traffic Police, which flagged five of these as the worst-affected in the region. The five roundabouts identified as the worst affected were Teen Murti Haifa, Tughlak Road, Sunehri Bagh, Jaswant Singh (Panchmukhi Chowk), and Q-Point near India Gate.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The week-long survey of 39 roundabouts in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, conducted between June 3 and June 9 this year by the traffic police, observed a long string of issue -- disproportionate road widths, misaligned and broader footpaths, large plantation spaces, and narrow diameters of the roundabouts were squeezing traffic flow and leading to bottlenecks at the colonial-era circles, at least two senior traffic police officers aware of the survey told HT.

Based on traffic volumes, VIP convoy movements, and recurring congestion patterns, five roundabouts have been identified as the worst affected: Teen Murti Haifa, Tughlak Road, Sunehri Bagh, Jaswant Singh (Panchmukhi Chowk), and Q-Point near India Gate.

“We have shared our observations and recommendations with NDMC, requesting it to examine the feasibility of redesigning these roundabouts by widening roads, expanding the circles’ diameters, realigning footpaths, and adjusting plantation zones,” said a senior traffic officer involved in the survey.

“NDMC has told us that in view of our survey, it also carried out a study of the five roundabouts between August-September to understand the issues and find solutions.”

Teen Murti Haifa roundabout

At the top of the list is the Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, often called the gateway to central Delhi. The junction channels vehicles from five arterial roads – Teen Murti Marg, Kushak Road, South Avenue, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Teen Murti Marg – toward Sena Bhawan, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, and the court complexes near India Gate. It is also a key route for VIP convoys travelling to and from the Delhi airport.

The survey found that the 800-metre stretch between Teen Murti Haifa and Kautilya Marg has just two lanes in each direction, separated by jersey barriers. Each side also includes a three-foot-wide footpath and 20–25 feet of plantation space.

“Our recommendation is to widen each carriageway to three lanes by reclaiming space between bungalows and footpaths. Even after expansion, at least 9–14 feet of green area will remain,” said another officer. “It will substantially ease congestion during peak hours and VIP movements.”

Traffic police are also examining widening options along the section of Teen Murti Marg leading to Gol Dak Khana, where around 10 feet of open space and a 4-foot footpath can accommodate expansion.

During a spot visit on Thursday, HT observed five traffic personnel manually regulating traffic on each approach road. Digging work was also under way between the footpath and the plantation strip on the Teen Murti Marg carriageway towards Kautilya Marg.

Tughlak Road roundabout

Located near Tughlak Road police station, this roundabout links Tughlak Road with APJ Abdul Kalam Road, serving as a major entry point for vehicles pouring in from South Delhi through Aurobindo Marg. Spot inspections revealed heavy traffic from both directions, particularly during office hours.

“The narrow approach of APJ Abdul Kalam Road from Bhinder Point towards the circle cannot handle the load. Combined with the limited width of the roundabout itself, it triggers long queues every morning and evening,” said a traffic officer. The police have proposed expanding both the circle and the adjoining road segment.

Sunehri Bagh roundabout

Encircled by heritage structures and government offices, including the Sunehri Masjid, the Sunehri Bagh roundabout is a sensitive junction. The survey blamed misaligned footpaths and narrow lanes for its frequent snarls. With the upcoming Executive Enclave and National Museum, the report warned that congestion is likely to worsen.

“Though the roundabout’s 58-metre diameter is adequate, the misaligned pavements have eaten into carriageway space. Realigning them will free up the stretch between the inner and outer circles,” said a traffic official.

Q-Point roundabout

The Q-Point circle, near India Gate, connects six major roads — Shahjahan Road, Prithviraj Road, Motilal Nehru Road, and APJ Abdul Kalam Road, among others. The survey called it one of the most complex intersections, suffering from “narrow exit points” and “bottlenecked lanes” during rush hours. “Narrow passages between Prithviraj Road and APJ Abdul Kalam Road, and between Man Singh and Shahjahan Road, trigger backlogs that stretch across multiple radials,” said an officer. The police have recommended enlarging the roundabout’s diameter to smoothen traffic merges.

Jaswant Singh (Panchmukhi Chowk) roundabout

The Jaswant Singh or Panchmukhi Chowk roundabout, where five busy roads including Ashoka Road and Rajendra Prasad Road converge, faces routine gridlocks every morning and evening. The survey attributed the congestion to its narrow 20-metre diameter, ongoing Central Vista construction, and its proximity to India Gate and Kartavya Path, both major public attractions.

“There is a need to increase the diameter by at least 10 metres to allow smoother merging and reduce pile-ups,” said the second officer.