Five workers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank in Mumbai

Five contract workers died of suffocation while cleaning a water tank at an under-construction building in Mumbai's Nagpada on Sunday. The incident took place at an under-construction building in Mumbai's Nagpada.(Image for representation/Shutterstock)

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the workers were rushed by the fire brigade to JJ Hospital, where they were declared as brought dead.

The incident occurred at Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area at around 12.30 pm.

According to PTI, a fire official said the five workers had entered a water tank to clean it but passed out inside while doing the job.

Others at the construction site then alerted the fire brigade, which rescued the five men and rushed them to the state-run JJ hospital.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and local police have reached the spot and a probe is underway, said a police official.

(Inputs from PTI)