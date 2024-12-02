‘Flagrant violations’: Lebanon's parliament speaker accuses Israel of breaching ceasefire with Hezbollah

Lebanon's parliament speaker on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire 54 times since the end of the war with Hezbollah, urging immediate action to stop these “flagrant violations.” A woman reacts next to a temporary grave of a relative, as a civil defence member removes bodies of people killed during hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Tyre, southern Lebanon on December 2. (REUTERS) (REUTERS)

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned Israel's ‘aggressive actions,’ including the alleged destruction of homes in border villages, ongoing drone overflights, and airstrikes causing casualties, in an interview with Al Joumhouria, a Lebanese newspaper.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on Berri's claims. Israel maintains that under the ceasefire agreement, it reserves the right to respond to perceived violations.

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a Lebanese army bulldozer in the northeastern town of Hermel, injuring a soldier, according to a statement from the Lebanese army.

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle in Jdeidet Marjayoun, southern Lebanon, killing one person, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. In Bint Jbeil province, a drone strike also injured one person, as reported by the state-run National News Agency.

Earlier on Saturday, two people were killed in an airstrike on Marjayoun province, Lebanon's state media reported.

In response, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on the technical committee monitoring the ceasefire to take immediate action. He urged the committee to "oblige Israel to halt its violations and withdraw from Lebanese territories without delay."

Berri emphasised that both Lebanon and Hezbollah have fully adhered to the ceasefire terms since Wednesday morning. As the leader of the Shiite Amal movement, which has close ties with Hezbollah, Berri's comments carry significant weight.

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah took effect on November 27, following an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

The accord cleared the way for an end to a conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year.

Biden, who made remarks at the White House shortly after Israel's security cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-1 vote, said he had spoken to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.