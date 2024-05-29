 Flesh believed to be of murdered Bangladeshi lawmaker found in septic tank | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Flesh believed to be of murdered Bangladeshi lawmaker found in septic tank

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Dhaka Metropolitan Police detective branch chief Harunor Rashid on Tuesday said the flesh has been preserved and would be sent for forensic analysis and DNA test

Investigators have recovered pieces of flesh from the septic tank of the apartment in New Town in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas where Bangladeshi lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar’s body was allegedly skinned and chopped into pieces after his murder.

Md Anwarul Azim Anar was reported missing on May 18. (PTI)
Md Anwarul Azim Anar was reported missing on May 18. (PTI)

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch chief Harunor Rashid on Tuesday said the flesh has been preserved and would be sent for forensic analysis and DNA test. “Only then we would be able to confirm whether these belong to the murdered MP [member of Parliament],” he said.

He said they could match the DNA with that of Anar’s brother and daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, who was expected in Kolkata in the next few days

Rashid said they have the main killer in custody in Dhaka and he was given “a lot of” information. “We requested the [West Bengal Police] CID [Criminal Investigation Department] to help check the sewerage line and septic tank of the flat.”

The CID, which is jointly probing the murder with Dhaka Metropolitan Police, last week arrested a Mumbai-based butcher, who allegedly skinned Anar’s body and chopped it into pieces. The bones and flesh were segregated before they were disposed of.

Bangladesh Police have arrested three people, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in the murder. Those arrested in the case told investigators that Anar’s flesh was flushed down the commode of the apartment.

Azim, a three-time ruling Awami League lawmaker, was reported missing on May 18 from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas near Kolkata six days after he arrived in West Bengal. On May 22, police in India and Bangladesh confirmed Anar’s murder.

