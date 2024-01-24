Flight operations disrupted at Delhi airport due to low visibility levels

Persistent cold weather and fog conditions have caused flight delays at Delhi airport, with 22 international departures, 20 international arrivals, 31 domestic arrivals, and 46 domestic departures affected. On Tuesday, over 150 flights experienced delays. Despite the Commission for Air Quality Management's Graded Response Action Plan - 2 being in force, Delhi's air quality index reached 'severe' levels on Wednesday morning. A view of shallow fog at IGI airport, in New Delhi (ANI)

Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 8.3°C, one degree above normal, with moderate fog in the early hours. The IGI Airport reported a visibility of 600 meters, while Safdarjung recorded the lowest visibility at 200 meters until 9:30 am. Anand Vihar station registered a severe AQI level of 411.

Late on Tuesday night, visibility improved at observatories, with Safdarjung at 500 meters and Palam at 700 meters by 11:45 pm. Low visibility procedures are in place, and passengers are advised to contact airlines for updated flight information, as per the Delhi Airport.

Additionally, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is in effect for Republic Day week until January 26, restricting flights at Delhi Airport between 10:20 AM and 12:45 PM IST. Fog has also caused delays for 24 Delhi-bound trains, ranging from one to six hours, according to the Indian Railways.

The IMD categorizes fog as 'shallow' when visibility ranges from 500 to 1000 meters, 'moderate' when it falls between 200 and 500 meters, 'dense' when it is within 50 to 200 meters, and 'very dense' when visibility is 50 meters or lower.

