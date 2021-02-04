Flight operations disrupted in Kashmir for 2nd day as valley receives snowfall
The air traffic to and from Kashmir was affected for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to bad weather as most parts of the valley received snowfall overnight, officials said.
“The flight operations at Srinagar airport were hampered as no flights have been able to land so far today due to bad weather,” the officials said.
They said the accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility affected the operations.
The officials said while the runway has been cleared, the visibility was still poor for the operations to take place.
“The MET department has said the weather will improve in a few hours, therefore, we expect the flight operations to start around noon,” they added.
The flight operations at the airport were affected on Wednesday as well as most parts of the valley received snowfall.
As many as 14 flights were cancelled due to poor visibility.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
