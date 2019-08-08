Flood situation continues to be grim in Andhra as Godavari river swells

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:40 IST

The situation in flood-hit areas of East and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh continues to be grim with the Godavari River continuing to swell with heavy inflows from upstream on Thursday.

The north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram which have been facing a flood-like situation due to overflowing of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers have returned to normalcy.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday made an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas of East and West Godavari districts and conducted a review with his cabinet colleagues and officials on the relief measures being taken in the areas.

According to an official bulletin, the water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Telangana continued to rise steadily for the last one week and reached 43.3 ft. “We have issued a first warning alert at 43 ft. The second warning signal would be issued at 48 ft and third at 53,” the bulletin said.

At Polavaram, the water level in Godavari was recorded as 27.86 ft and is flowing over spill channel. At Dowleshwaram barrage, there was an inflow of 13.33 lakh cusecs and the same quantity of water is being discharged at 4 pm by opening all the flood gates. “At present, a second level warning is continuing and if the inflow exceeds 17 lakh cusecs, we shall issue a third warning signal,” the bulletin said.

This has resulted in several island villages in Konaseema region. “We have deployed 30 members from the National Disaster Rescue Force and 69 members from the SDRF to rescue people from low-lying areas of the West Godavari, while 60 members of NDRF and 156 members of SDRF were deployed in the East Godavari,” the official statement said.

According to an official release, around 74,000 people were affected by the floods in river Godavari in 280 villages of East and West Godavari districts. Of them, over 17,632 were shifted to relief camps. As per preliminary estimates, damages to roads and other infrastructure were to the tune of Rs 6.45 crore.

After conducting the review meeting, the chief minister announced a special aid of Rs 5,000 to each of the families whose dwellings were submerged in the Godavari floods. He instructed the officials to take all relief and rehabilitation measures on a war-footing and deliver.

“The relief operations should be taken up in all the flood-affected areas and in areas where the standing crops were washed away, seeds would be distributed free of cost along with the special aid. In the low-lying areas of Polavaram as well, the special aid will be paid along with free supply of seeds,” he said.

He instructed that steps should be taken to rehabilitate those evacuated from the submerged villages and low lying areas. The rehabilitation of Polavaram displaced persons should be taken up on a war footing, he said.

Meanwhile, there is a slight improvement in the situation in flood-hit areas of Srikakulam, due to receding water in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. However, the officials continue to maintain the second-level warning. “All measures are being taken by the district administration to provide succor to the affected families. As of now the situation is under control,” the official bulletin said.

In Telangana, the situation has drastically improved in the northern districts which have been receiving incessant rainfall. “The rainfall has come down, but irrigation tanks and streams are overflowing. It is a good sign for agriculture and will largely solve the drinking water crisis,” an official in the agriculture department said.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:40 IST