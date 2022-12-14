Home / India News / FM Sitharaman responds to Moitra’s remarks on economy

FM Sitharaman responds to Moitra’s remarks on economy

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:45 PM IST

New Delhi, Dec 14 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra hit out at the government over the economic situation in the country, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit back saying that when the when the TMC gets the people’s mandate, it leads to loot and arson.

Drawing a parallel between the post-election situation in Gujarat and West Bengal (after the 2021 polls), Sitharaman said, “In a democracy, people give matchsticks in the hands of the government. So the question should not be that who gave the matchsticks, but how the matchsticks were used.”

“When we got the matchbox of mandate, we gave free cooking gas, electricity connections, 6,000 annual cash pay to farmers, and started the clean India campaign. When that party (TMC) got the “maachis”, there was arsoning, looting, rapes, and burning of houses of BJP workers,” Sitharaman added.

On Tuesday, while speaking in a debate in Lok Sabha, Moitra criticised the government over certain macroeconomic data. She had repeatedly asked who is the “Pappu” now and said the question is not who started the fire, but who gave the “mad man” the matches.

Lashing out at Moitra, Sitharaman on Wednesday said “pappu” can be found in Bengal.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
