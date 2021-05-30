Followed Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas: PM Modi on govt's 7 years in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country has followed the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas during the last seven years as he talked about the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s seven years in power at the Centre.

“Over these years, the country has followed the mantra of 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas'. All of us have worked every moment with dedication in the service of the country…Friends, whatever we have accomplished in these seven years, it has been of the country, of the countrymen. Together, we have experienced many moments of national pride in these years,” PM Modi told the listeners of Mann Ki Baat.

“When we observe that now India moves ahead not with the thought and pressure of other countries but with her own conviction, then we all feel proud. When we witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then our confidence soars. When India does not compromise on the issues of national security, when the strength of our armed forces increases, we feel that yes, we are on the right path,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India has not only fought against the biggest pandemic in a century but also faced natural disasters, including Cyclone Tauktae on the western coast and Cyclone Yaas on the eastern coast, while battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi said providing medical grade oxygen to different states during the second wave of Covid-19 was a challenge but the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Indian Railways and scores of tanker drivers ensured that the crucial gas was delivered to those in need on time. He spoke with the driver of a liquid oxygen tanker, a woman loco pilot and an IAF officer involved in transportation of oxygen and related equipment to drive home the point on how frontline workers have been helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

As he enumerated the work done by the Centre, he said the development in terms of providing electricity to villages, connecting remotes areas to cities and houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other programmes were possible because “in these seven years, more than as the Government or as the people, we worked together as one country.” “We worked as a team. We worked as Team India. Every citizen has tried to take a few steps forward in advancing the country,” he said.

There are successes as well as trials, he said but “we have overcome many difficult tests as well, and each time we have all emerged stronger”, he added. The country, he said, is being continuously put to test during coronavirus pandemic. “This is a crisis that has plagued the whole world, so many people have lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation. In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of service and cooperation. In the first wave, we fought courageously; this time too India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus.”