Food feud: Boy beaten to death at wedding reception in Uttar Pradesh

A 14-year-old boy was beaten to death following a dispute over serving food at a wedding reception in Tirwa area of Kannauj district on Friday night, according to an FIR lodged on Saturday. One assailant was arrested, while three others remained at large, said SHO, Kotwali Tirwa.(HT file photo/ Representational)

One assailant was arrested, while three others remained at large, said SHO, Kotwali Tirwa, Sanjay Shukla. The reception was organized by Noor Alam to celebrate his son’s marriage in Aher village.

The boy attended the reception with his cousin. While serving food, the boy had a tiff with one Naseem, who was allegedly drunk.

SHO Shukla said Naseem pestered the boy to serve a particular piece, which he couldn’t provide. Enraged, Naseem and three others beat the boy.

Naseem was caught by people present at the reception while the boy was rushed to the medical college, where he was declared dead on arrival.