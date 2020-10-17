For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 13:02 IST

India’s active cases of the coronavirus disease dropped below the 8,00,000-mark for the first time in one and a half months, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday.

Saying that the nation has crossed a significant milestone, the ministry pointed out that the active caseload was only 10.70% of total positive cases.

“India crosses a Significant Milestone. Active caseload below 8 lakh for the first time after 1.5 months. Active caseload only 10.70% of Total Positive Cases,” the ministry said in a tweet and shared data reflecting the decline curve of active cases.

On September 1, there were 785,996 cases in the country and were on the rise from then till September 18 when the active caseload stood at 1,017,754. Post this, the figures started to drop gradually and remained below nine lakh after September 28. On Saturday, the number of active cases finally came down to 795,087.

The government also brought to light the steady rise in the number of recoveries from the viral infection. Currently, 6,524,595 people have recovered either in home isolation or have been discharged from Covid-19-designated hospitals. The recovery rate is now at 87.78%.

“There has been a consistent growth in the %Recovered Cases combined with a steady decline in %Active Cases, leading to falling number of Active Cases in the country,” the ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, it said, “This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of RECOVERIES and steadily falling number of FATALITIES.”