e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt

For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt

Saying that the nation has crossed a significant milestone, the ministry pointed out that the active caseload was only 10.70% of total positive cases of the coronavirus disease.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 13:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon(E) in Mumbai on Friday.
Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon(E) in Mumbai on Friday.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

India’s active cases of the coronavirus disease dropped below the 8,00,000-mark for the first time in one and a half months, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday.

Saying that the nation has crossed a significant milestone, the ministry pointed out that the active caseload was only 10.70% of total positive cases.

“India crosses a Significant Milestone. Active caseload below 8 lakh for the first time after 1.5 months. Active caseload only 10.70% of Total Positive Cases,” the ministry said in a tweet and shared data reflecting the decline curve of active cases.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

On September 1, there were 785,996 cases in the country and were on the rise from then till September 18 when the active caseload stood at 1,017,754. Post this, the figures started to drop gradually and remained below nine lakh after September 28. On Saturday, the number of active cases finally came down to 795,087.

The government also brought to light the steady rise in the number of recoveries from the viral infection. Currently, 6,524,595 people have recovered either in home isolation or have been discharged from Covid-19-designated hospitals. The recovery rate is now at 87.78%.

Also Read: 4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases

“There has been a consistent growth in the %Recovered Cases combined with a steady decline in %Active Cases, leading to falling number of Active Cases in the country,” the ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, it said, “This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of RECOVERIES and steadily falling number of FATALITIES.”

tags
top news
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In