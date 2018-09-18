Contract killer from Bihar arrested for murder of Dalit Christian in Telangana

Telangana police have arrested Subhash Sharma, a contract killer, from Bihar in connection with the murder of a Dalit youth in Telangana’s Miryalguda, allegedly for marrying an upper caste girl. The accused allegedly attacked 24-year-old Perumalla Pranay Kumar from behind with a machete while he was leaving the hospital in Nalgonda district, along with his wife on September 14.

Amrutha Varshini, the widow of a 24-year-old Dalit Christian blamed on Monday said her father had planned her husband’s murder. She said that her father had asked her to undergo an abortion and wait for a couple of years for things to settle down.

“But we never expected that he had evil plans and would get my husband killed so brutally,” the 20-year-old said, a day after her husband was buried on Sunday.

Varshini’s father, Tirunagari Maruthi Rao, who is a rich upper-caste Vysya realtor, was

allegedly upset with his daughter for marrying Kumar and wanted her to end this marriage.

Rao along with his brother Shravan and friend Abdul Karim, who heads the local Congress unit, were detained for questioning on Monday. Rao is believed to have hired contract killers for Rs 10 lakh with Karim’s help, police said. “We are suspecting that eight to 10 people were involved in the murder, directly or indirectly,” the officer said.

Protests erupted in Nalgonda on Saturday after Pranay’s brutal murder. Demonstrators called for a shutdown in Miryalguda town to demand justice for the couple.

Varshini, who is being treated at a hospital after she witnessed the brutal murder of her husband, has refused to go to her parents’ place.

Pranay’s father, Perumalla Balaswamy, a Life Insurance Corporation of India employee, said, “We asked Varshini… But she was firm that she would never go to her father, who got my son killed.”

However, Balaswamy also feared for the rest of his family if Varshini, who is being treated at a hospital, stayed on with them but he said his family has decided to stand by her come what may.

“She is now our daughter and not daughter-in-law… We will take care of her for the rest of her life…,” he said.

Varshini said she was treated like a princess ever since she became pregnant five months ago. “Neither Pranay nor his parents used to allow me to do any work. My husband used to treat me like a doll. He used to take me to the hospital regularly. Even on the day he was killed, he forced me to go to the doctor for a check-up as I was not feeling well. I just cannot forget the kind of affection and love he showered on me.”

The religion, Varshini said, was never an issue for them. “On Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, Pranay performed the Ganesh puja for me as I was not well.”

“I do not need anybody’s support now. Pranay is growing inside me. Whether it is a boy or girl, the baby will be his replica. I will lead rest of my life taking care of baby Pranay,” Varshini told journalists at her in-laws’ residence in Miryalaguda on Monday.

The couple has been close friends since their school days. “More than my father, my uncle (Rao’s brother) Sravan would beat me for being friendly with Pranay. He used to tell me not to make friends with Dalits,” she said.

The couple grew closer when they moved to Hyderabad for higher studies. Kumar pursued his engineering in Information Technology while Varshini studied fashion technology. “They thought of getting married after completing their education and were trying to go to the US to settle down there,” a relative of Kumar, who did not wish to be named, said.

The couple married secretly at Hyderabad’s Arya Samaj Mandir on January 30 and continued to stay there. “When they came to us four months ago, we had no choice but to accept their marriage. So, occasionally, they used to come to Miryalguda,” Balaswamy said.

Rao refused to reconcile with his daughter’s marriage. “A wedding reception Balaswamy organised for the couple in Miryalguda angered him the most,” the relative said.

