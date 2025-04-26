‘For Jalbandi’: Akhilesh Yadav vows SP's support to government's Indus Waters Treaty move after Pahalgam attack

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the party will fully support any action taken by the government for ‘Jalbandi’ (stopping of water) to Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack that rocked the nation on Tuesday. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced support for government action on Indus Waters treaty.(HT FILE)

Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks come days after the Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the attack.

"Whatever retaliatory step the government takes for 'jalbandi', we will fully support it," Yadav posted on X.

Almost all the opposition parties have expressed their support for the government's stance on the matter, showing a sense of unity in an otherwise divided polity.

A group of terrorists opened fire on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people and injuring several others. The deceased included 25 Indians and one Nepali national.

India’s measures against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack

The Union government has taken several measures to put pressure on Pakistan since the horrific Pahalgam terror attack took place. One of the measures decided by the CCS was the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 that allows both countries to share river water, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil stated on Friday that the decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance was fully justified and that the government will see that not a drop of water from the Indus River reaches Pakistan.

"We will see that not even a drop of water from the Indus River reaches Pakistan," he said in a post on X.

The CCS also decided that the Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect, strength of high commissions will be curtailed and there will be curbs on visas given to Pakistan nationals.