For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
For the first time since early June, there were no deaths due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The union territory recorded 121 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 1,22,885 while the death toll stood at 1,912.
Officials said 66 people tested positive in Kashmir and 55 in Jammu.
They added that 1, 19,344 people have recovered in the UT so far after 174 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery rate to 97.11%. There are now 1,629 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 41.64 lakh.
A total of 1,200 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Kashmir and 712 in Jammu.
The month of January has witnessed a sharp drop in daily cases and casualties as compared to earlier months. So far this month, 29 people have died due to the virus in the UT while the average daily cases have remained below 150. The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 35 more people each tested positive this month, followed by 31 cases cumulatively in other seven districts.
In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 47 while there were eight cases cumulatively in five other districts.
Srinagar tops the case tally with 25,697 cases and 452 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 24,475 cases and 365 deaths.
