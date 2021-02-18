Foreign envoys visit Jammu, to meet politicians before return
A group of foreign envoys, which is on a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, arrived in the region’s winter capital of Jammu on Thursday and met chief justice Pankaj Mithal and other judges of the high court before having a luncheon meeting with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.
The envoys were scheduled to interact with political leaders and members of the civil society before flying back to Delhi in the evening.
Also Read | HT Editorial: In J&K, the unfinished democratic agenda
On the first day of their visit on Wednesday, the envoys interacted with elected representatives of all political parties in Srinagar.
The group includes European Union ambassador Ugo Astuto, and envoys of some 10 European countries, including French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain. Envoys and senior diplomats of Bangladesh are also part of the group.
This is the third batch of diplomats to visit Jammu & Kashmir since the government scrapped the region’s special status in August 2019.
