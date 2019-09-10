Foreign student accuses IIT-K professor of molestation, embassy steps in

india

A foreign student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has accused a professor of molesting her. She has complained to the embassy of her country.

The IIT-K administration has started investigating the matter following the complaint of the girl, that was forwarded by the embassy.

The girl student was admitted to the Institute under a student exchange program with other countries. The study exchange program extends from six months to two years.

According to the Students’ Exchange program, foreign students study at the IIT-K but they are awarded the degrees by their parent institution or university of their respective country.

A senior officer pleading anonymity said that the complaint had been received. The matter was being investigated. He however, refused to divulge the name of the student, the country she belonged to and other details as the matter was subjudice.

According to informed sources, the foreign student was under a senior professor of the engineering department. She was upset for a few days due to the alleged misbehaviour of the professor.

She complained about the matter to the Women’s Cell on Sunday but the cell authorities did not take any notice and tried to hush it up. Consequently, the student complained about it to the embassy of her country. The Embassy officers directed the IIT-K administration to look into the complaint.

A senior official said that the IIT-K administration has set up an enquiry in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the matter of molestation and suitable action would be initiated after the completion of the enquiry.

Senior professors said that such incidents might damage the image and the prestige of the Institute and suggested stern action against the guilty person.

Deputy Director of IIT-Kanpur, Prof Manindra Agarwal said in a statement, “Last week, a complaint was filed by a girl student against a faculty member for inappropriate conduct. The Internal Complaints Committee of the institute started investigations under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act following Supreme Court guidelines. Immediately, on the recommendations of ICC, the said faculty member was removed from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was registered.”

The IIT Kanpur has a zero-tolerance policy against any deviant behaviour and strict action will be initiated once the recommendations of the ICC are submitted, the statement read.

