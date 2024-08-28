 Forest Department Cracks Down on Illegal Deer Hunting in Nagarahole | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Forest Department Cracks Down on Illegal Deer Hunting in Nagarahole

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Aug 28, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Forest department officials arrested a man for reportedly smuggling deer meat in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Veeranhosahalli area, people aware of the matter said.

Forest department officials arrested a man for reportedly smuggling deer meat in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Veeranhosahalli area, people aware of the matter said.

The arrested person has been identified as 45-year-old Rudra, a resident of Bharatwadi Hadi in Hanagodu Hobali.

According to forest department officials, during a raid, they confiscated two kilograms of deer meat, deer hide, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone from Rudra. However, two other suspects, Ramu and Avvu from Kappanakatta Hadi, are currently absconding, they said.

The officials said that the raid was initiated following a tip-off regarding illegal hunting activities around the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Acting on this information, range forest officer (RFO) Subramanya KE from the Hunsur wildlife division, along with deputy range forest officer (DRFO) Shivakumar of Anechokur zone and a team of patrolling forest staff, conducted raid at Kiranguru Gate, leading to Rudra’s arrest.

Hunsur Wildlife Wing Forest Range Officer N. Subramanya said, “Following the tip-off, we closely monitored the area. On Sunday evening, we stopped a motorcycle at Kiranguru Gate and discovered deer meat in a gunny bag. The suspect was immediately taken into custody, but two other accomplices managed to escape.”

“Rudra has been booked under the Karnataka Wildlife Protection Act and we are actively looking for the absconding suspects,” Subramanya added.

The arrested individual was presented before the Hunsur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, which remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody. Authorities have also seized the motorcycle used in the crime.

