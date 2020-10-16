e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Form self-regulatory bodies’: I&B ministry to digital platforms

‘Form self-regulatory bodies’: I&B ministry to digital platforms

The ministry also said that similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media, entities in digital media can form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Presently, the Press Council of India looks at regulatory issues related to print while the News Broadcasters Standards Authority (NBSA) looks at the regulatory aspects related to the electronic media. (Representative image)
Presently, the Press Council of India looks at regulatory issues related to print while the News Broadcasters Standards Authority (NBSA) looks at the regulatory aspects related to the electronic media. (Representative image)
         

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Friday urged digital media platforms to form a regulatory body on the lines of those formed for the electronic and print media.

The ministry, in a statement, said that following the decision of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) allowing 26% FDI under government approval route on ‘Uploading/Streaming of Current Affairs and News through Digital Media’, it will be considering in the near future to extend benefits, presently available to traditional media (print and TV), to digital entities also.

These include Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation for reporters, cameramen, videographers, enabling them with better first-hand information and access, including participation in official press conferences and such other interactions.

Persons with PIB accreditation can also avail CGHS benefits and concession rail fare as per extant procedure.

Another benefit offered was eligibility for digital advertisements through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC).

The ministry also said that similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media, entities in digital media can form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

Presently, the Press Council of India looks at regulatory issues related to print while the News Broadcasters Standards Authority (NBSA) looks at the regulatory aspects related to the electronic media.

'Dirty tricks before Bihar elections': JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
'Give him water,' Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha's Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by 'perfect storm' of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
'I'm Modi's Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed': Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
