Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor



May 10, 2020
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi.
File photo of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi has slipped into coma on Sunday, the doctors attending to him said.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital where he is admitted, the doctors said that his brain could not receive oxygen because of the respiratory arrest he suffered on Saturday. This situation affected his brain and led to coma, they further said.

The 74-year-old bureaucrat-turned politician has been put on ventilator at Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur and doctors have described his condition “extremely critical”.

According to Jogi’s family members, he fell unconscious at his residence on Saturday morning.

Ajit Jogi’s son Amit said that the health of his father deteriorated suddenly while he was having breakfast.

As per a health bulletin released by the hospital on Saturday, Ajit Jogi was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital.

