Parkash Singh Badal moved to ICU, stable

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Mohali on Friday, according to people familiar with the developments.

He had been admitted to the hospital five days ago after he complained of uneasiness in the chest, the people said.

According to the medical team attending to him, Badal is now stable and all his vital organs are functioning normally.

In January 2022, Badal tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. Since then, he has been visiting hospitals for regular check-ups.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed concern over Badal’s health on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Shah tweeted.

Badal has been an influential political figure in Punjab for decades and has served as the chief minister of the state for five terms. He is the founder and patron of SAD, one of the oldest political parties in India.