Former CM Sukhbir Singh Badal says Parkash Badal's returning of award sends a strong message

Former CM Sukhbir Singh Badal says Parkash Badal’s returning of award sends a strong message

He also said that the government is forcing the farmers to accept the recently passed farm bills during the monsoon session.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday has expressed his solidarity with former CM Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on returning his Padma Vibhushan award and said that it sent a strong message to the government.

He also said that the government is forcing the farmers to accept the recently passed farm bills during the monsoon session.

“Parkash Singh Badal (former Punjab CM) fought for farmers for his entire life. He returned his award to send a strong message to the government. Farmers don’t need these laws so why the Govt of India is forcing them on farmers?,” Badal told news agency ANI.

The former five-time Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal ex-president on Thursday returned the Padma Vibhushan award and said he feels that the farmers are being betrayed.

In his emailed letter to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Parkash Singh Badal highlighted the reasons why he felt that the farmers have been hurt and betrayed. He said, “I am who I am because of the people, especially the common farmer. Today, when he (farmer) has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour.”

He also described the recently passed farm bills as ‘bolts from the blue on the already beleaguered peasantry of the country.’

Farmers, who are protesting against the bills for more than a week, are currently holding discussions with union ministers at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The deadlock between the farmers’ bodies and Centre continues as talks reach the second round. Farmers’ union leaders also told ANI that they are not ready to accept any hospitality from the government until their demands are met.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which they say will adversely affect the agricultural sector. Farmers fear that the introduction of these bills will allow major agro companies to enter the sector and pave way for corporate farming. They also fear that procurement of farm yields under the Minimum Support Price system will be impacted due to these bills.

