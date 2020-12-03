e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive

Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive

A leader of Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal confirmed the former chief minister has tested positive for the disease after he attended his grandson’s wedding

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:54 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
INLD party chief OP Chautala.
INLD party chief OP Chautala.(File photo)
         

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, 85, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, a state health department official said.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Chautala was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and has symptoms like fever and cold. “Considering his age, several other tests were also conducted to keep a check on his health condition. Currently, his condition is stable.”

Also read | Farmers’ protest: JJP suggests written assurance from Centre on MSP

A leader of Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal also confirmed the former chief minister has tested positive for the disease after he attended his grandson’s wedding. “The wedding reception of Chauatala’s grandson took place at a Sirsa farmhouse on November 30. It was a closed family function with limited gathering.”

The hospital authorities did not immediately comment about Chautala’s illness.

tags
top news
‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In