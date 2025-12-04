Ex Mizoram governor, late Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal dies at 73

Former Mizoram governor and late Sushwa Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal passed away on Thursday at the age 73, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit said in a statement. Swaraj's daughter Bansuri remembered her father's “discipline”, “patriotism", and “affection”.(X/ @BansuriSwaraj)

Kaushal, who was a senior advocate and also the father of New Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) Bansuri Swaraj, was rushed to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain in the afternoon, news agency PTI reported. Doctors declared him dead after he was brought to the hospital.

“We are sorry to inform the sudden demise of former Governor of Mizoram, senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal,” BJP's Delhi unit said in a statement.

The former governor will be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium, according to the statement.

PM Modi hails ‘India’s youngest governor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kaushal's services for the underprivileged in a post on social media platform X, while condoling the former governor's death.

“Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged,” Modi said.

“He became India’s youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure. His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy,” the Prime Minister said, while sending thoughts for his daughter Bansuri and other members of his family.

Bansuri remembers father's ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’

Swaraj's daughter Bansuri remembered her father's “discipline”, “patriotism", and “affection”. “Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience are the light of my life that will never dim,” Bansuri said in a post on X.

While saying that her father was now “reunited” with her mother Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri said his passing “has descended upon me as the deepest pain of the heart.”

“Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings will be the foundation of every journey ahead,” the New Delhi MP further said.