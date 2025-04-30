Menu Explore
Former Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP Ronald Sapa Tlau passes away in Delhi

BySangzuala Hmar
Apr 30, 2025 12:30 PM IST

The Congress politician from Mizoram was 71 and had recently undergone an open heart surgery at New Delhi’s AIIMS, his brother Sangzela Tlau said

Aizawl: Former Rajya Sabha member of Mizoram Ronald Sapa Tlau died on Wednesday at New Delhi’s AIIMS. He was 71.

Ronald Sapa Tlau was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014, securing 34 out of 40 votes in the Mizoram legislative assembly
Ronald Sapa Tlau was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014, securing 34 out of 40 votes in the Mizoram legislative assembly

The Congress politician had recently undergone an open heart surgery, his brother Sangzela Tlau said.

“AIIMS, New Delhi confirmed my brother’s demise at 8am on Wednesday, according to the hospital statement, he had kidney complications and internal bleeding after he underwent an open-heart surgery on Monday,” Sangzela Tlau said.

Tlau was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014, securing 34 out of 40 votes in the Mizoram legislative assembly. During his tenure, he served on the Parliamentary committees on health and family welfare, science and technology, and information technology.

Also Read: CISF takes over security at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram

He was currently serving as the vice president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Tlau had completed his undergraduate studies at Spicer Adventist University in Pune and earned a postgraduate degree in Communication for Rural Development from the USA’s Howard University.

His body would be flown to his residence at Zonuam locality in Aizawl and his last rites will be performed on Friday, his brother said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Former Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP Ronald Sapa Tlau passes away in Delhi
