Former Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP Ronald Sapa Tlau passes away in Delhi
BySangzuala Hmar
Apr 30, 2025 12:30 PM IST
The Congress politician from Mizoram was 71 and had recently undergone an open heart surgery at New Delhi’s AIIMS, his brother Sangzela Tlau said
Aizawl: Former Rajya Sabha member of Mizoram Ronald Sapa Tlau died on Wednesday at New Delhi’s AIIMS. He was 71.
The Congress politician had recently undergone an open heart surgery, his brother Sangzela Tlau said.
“AIIMS, New Delhi confirmed my brother’s demise at 8am on Wednesday, according to the hospital statement, he had kidney complications and internal bleeding after he underwent an open-heart surgery on Monday,” Sangzela Tlau said.
Tlau was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014, securing 34 out of 40 votes in the Mizoram legislative assembly. During his tenure, he served on the Parliamentary committees on health and family welfare, science and technology, and information technology.