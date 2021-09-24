Home / India News / Former MLA booked for derogatory comments against Kerala Health Minister
The Kerala Police on Friday registered a case against former legislator PC George for allegedly making derogatory comments against health minister Veena George. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:40 PM IST

The Kerala Police on Friday registered a case against former legislator P C George for allegedly making derogatory comments against state health minister Veena George. The editor of Crime magazine T P Nandakumar was also booked.

The incident surfaced after a telephonic conversation between George and Nandakumar over mounting Covid-19 cases in the state. Later, excerpts of the conversation were posted in the magazine which carried some disparaging comments against the minister. During the talk George allegedly said she was not fit for the minister’s post and passed some comments against her. HT could not verify the authenticity of the conversation which later surfaced on social media also.

The case was registered against the duo after a lawyer of the Kerala High Court BH Manzoor filed a police compliant. In the complaint he said George allegedly made some derogatory comment which was an insult to women in general. Both were charged under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (insulting the modesty of women).

George later said the case was based on a cooked up report and he would deal with it legally. Leader of Jana Paksham, a splinter group of the Christian-dominated Kerala Congress, he was defeated in Poonjar, his home turf in Idukki district in the last assembly election.

