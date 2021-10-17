Former PM’s condition improving, say officials

The condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, diagnosed with dengue, is improving but would remain in the hospital over the weekend, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) official said on Saturday.

“He is doing better. He is likely to remain admitted to the hospital over the weekend, but his condition is improving. He did not have a fever in the morning,” according to hospital personnel in the know of the matter. The 89-year-old was on Wednesday evening admitted to New Delhi’s AIIMS after complaints of fever, weakness and general uneasiness.

He continues to be in the private ward of the hospital’s Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre under the care of a team of specialists led by Dr Nitish Naik. Dr Naik is a department of cardiology professor and has been the former PM’s physician for many years now.

Singh has a history of cardiac ailments and even underwent a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. Earlier in April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre (functioning as Covid care centre) after he tested positive for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about the health of Singh. He also met the former prime minister’s wife, Gursharan Kaur, and spoke to the doctors attending on Singh.

Wishes of speedy recovery poured in from PM Narendra Modi as well. “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.”

