News / India News / Four charts which explain latest GDP numbers

Four charts which explain latest GDP numbers

ByRoshan Kishore
Sep 01, 2023 12:07 AM IST

A look at the key takeaways from the GDP numbers released on Thursday.

India’s GDP grew at 7.8% in the quarter ending June 2023 according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Beyond the headline number – it was exactly what was projected by a Bloomberg poll of economists – what does the latest data tell us about the state of the economy? Here are three key takeaways.

India’s GDP grew at 7.8% in the quarter ending June 2023
India’s GDP grew at 7.8% in the quarter ending June 2023
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out