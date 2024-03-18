 Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan's Ajmer | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan's Ajmer

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:46 AM IST

At least four coaches of a superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

At least four coaches of a superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. Speaking about the incident North Western Railways CPRO Shashi Kiran said, “Vehicle number 12548, going from Sabarmati to Agra, derailed near the home signal in Ajmer's Madar today. Four general coaches and the engine of the train had derailed."

Visuals of the derailed train.
Visuals of the derailed train.

However, the CPRO said that there was no loss of life. "Railway officials reached the accident site. There has been no loss of life in this incident. However, those who suffered minor injuries were soon taken to the nearby hospitals,” he added.

Several passengers were reported to be aboard the train during the incident. The railway authorities have set up a support desk at Ajmer station and provided a helpline number, 0145-2429642, for assistance.

Earlier last month, four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh. No reports of any injuries or casualties from the incident were reported.

Following the incident, several trains were diverted, leading to delays in their schedules.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

