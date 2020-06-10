e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Four dead after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Chhattisgarh

Four dead after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Chhattisgarh

Four people, including two brothers, died after inhaling a poisonous gas inside an under-construction well in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:20 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Niyati Singh
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Raipur
All four were rushed to a hospital in Jaijaipur where doctors declared them brought dead.
All four were rushed to a hospital in Jaijaipur where doctors declared them brought dead.(File photo for representation)
         

Four people, including two brothers, died after inhaling a poisonous gas inside an under-construction well in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday.

Inspector General ( Bilaspur range ) Dipanshu Kabra told Hindustan Times that the incident took place at 7 am in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station area.

“ Hemant Ratre went inside to clean his under-construction well and became unconscious. Ratre’s wife, who was there in the field, shouted for help following which three others entered the well and died. The other deceased were identified as Nagendra Madhukar (34), his younger brother Mahendra Madhukar (31) and Chintamani Banjare (45),” said the IG.

All four were rushed to a hospital in Jaijaipur where doctors declared them brought dead, IG said.

“Prima facie it seems that they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well”, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he added.

tags
top news
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In