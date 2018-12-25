Four Haryana tourists die after car rolls down gorge near Shimla

Four tourists from Haryana died on the spot when the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Theog, 30 kilometres from the Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla.

The ill-fated Maruti Ertiga bearing registration number HR52BM5608 was on its way to Narkanda, a popular tourist spot, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled nearly 250 metres down a deep gorge near Devi Morh on National Highway 5.

Of the six occupants of the car, four died on the spot, while the remaining two suffered serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Jagpreet, Deepak, Ajay, and Lokesh, while the two injured have been identified as Rahul and Rohtas. All six were employees of Royal Motors at Ballabgarh in Haryana.

The two injured men were taken to the Civil Hospital in Theog, from where they were referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

The bodies of the four deceased were also brought to Civil Hospital, Theog, for autopsy.

Police sources said rash driving was the reason behind the accident and that a case under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

In an another mishap, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus (number HP644930) fell into a gorge due to a technical snag near Manju village. Though all 20 passengers suffered minor injuries with three people reporting fractured bones, no casualties were reported in the incident.

