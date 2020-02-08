Four held for gang rape of 12-year-old in Kolkata: Police

india

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 03:02 IST

Four men, aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in Kolkata on Friday, police said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, has been filed against the accused, officials said.

Police officials said the girl had gone out with one of the accused, who was her friend, on Thursday afternoon. When she did not return home, the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint with the police.

The girl, officials said, returned on Friday morning and filed a complaint at the Ekbalpore police station.

According to her complaint, the girl met one of the accused, and the two went to a house at Parnasree in south west Kolkata. There they were joined by another accused and the three allegedly consumed alcohol. They then went to another house in Ekbalpore area where they were joined by two more accused. The four then allegedly raped the girl.

“We have arrested four persons on charges of raping a minor girl. A case under Pocso Act has been initiated. Further investigation is on,” said Syed Waquar Raza, deputy commissioner of police (port division).