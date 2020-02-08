e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Four held for gang rape of 12-year-old in Kolkata: Police

Four held for gang rape of 12-year-old in Kolkata: Police

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, has been filed against the accused, officials said.

india Updated: Feb 08, 2020 03:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Police officials said the girl had gone out with one of the accused, who was her friend, on Thursday afternoon. When she did not return home, the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint with the police.
Police officials said the girl had gone out with one of the accused, who was her friend, on Thursday afternoon. When she did not return home, the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint with the police. (HT Photo)
         

Four men, aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in Kolkata on Friday, police said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, has been filed against the accused, officials said.

Police officials said the girl had gone out with one of the accused, who was her friend, on Thursday afternoon. When she did not return home, the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint with the police.

The girl, officials said, returned on Friday morning and filed a complaint at the Ekbalpore police station.

According to her complaint, the girl met one of the accused, and the two went to a house at Parnasree in south west Kolkata. There they were joined by another accused and the three allegedly consumed alcohol. They then went to another house in Ekbalpore area where they were joined by two more accused. The four then allegedly raped the girl.

“We have arrested four persons on charges of raping a minor girl. A case under Pocso Act has been initiated. Further investigation is on,” said Syed Waquar Raza, deputy commissioner of police (port division).

tags
top news
Several Indians on Japan ship quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak: Govt
Several Indians on Japan ship quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak: Govt
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
Endangered pangolin suspect No.1 as direct source of coronavirus outbreak
Endangered pangolin suspect No.1 as direct source of coronavirus outbreak
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news