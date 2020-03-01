Four killed, 22 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:39 IST

Four persons were killed and at least 22 were injured in a road accident after an overspeeding private bus overturned and skidded a few metres on a highway and collided with a wall in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Sunday, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Dewair police station Laxman Singh Chundawat quoted a police official from the Rajsamand district as saying the accident took place around 8 am on NH 8, which passes through Mada Ki Bassi village of the district.

“The bus was coming from Ahmedabad and was going towards Ajmer. Prima facie the reason which has surfaced is that the driver lost the control as he dozed off while driving on high speed and as a result the bus overturned and four, including three children, were killed,” Chundawat said.

Three teams of police, ambulance and other emergency response team were rushed to the spot. The traffic was halted for almost an hour. The bus was shifted with the help of a crane and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Deogarh town. Of the 22 injured, including driver, eight were critical and were undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Alias Malik (8), native of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Dakshita Vani (3), a native of Rajasthan’s Ajmer, her mother Daulat Vani (40) and Dev Pratap Singh (12), a native of Ajmer district.