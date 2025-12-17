Four killed after XUV rams into truck parked roadside near Rishikesh

Dehradun: Four people were killed after a crossover utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Rishikesh on the Rishikesh–Haridwar road on Tuesday late evening, a senior police official. Dehradun Senior Superitendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh said all four occupants of the SUV died on the spot. (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to the police, the accident occurred near PNB City Gate late when an XUV, bearing registration number UK07 FS 5587, was on its way from Haridwar to Rishikesh. The vehicle collided with a truck (HR 58 A 9751) that was parked on the side of the road.

Police teams from Rishikesh police station, along with personnel from Shyampur and IDPL outposts, rushed to the spot after receiving information from Control Room 112.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh said all four occupants of the SUV died on the spot. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital by ambulance, he said.

He added, "The SUV was completely damaged in the crash. Prima facie, the driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid an animal on the road. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident."

The identities of the deceased were yet to be shared by the police.

Every year, over 1,000 road accidents are reported in the state, with the treacherous, winding, and narrow roads on the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. This issue is particularly acute during the monsoon and winter seasons, when poor visibility makes already challenging journeys even more hazardous.

With the goal of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030, the Uttarakhand cabinet in February approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025.

The primary objective of the policy is to ensure the safety of road users, raise awareness among the public, develop safer infrastructure, enforce compliance with road safety and traffic regulations, strengthen emergency medical care for accident victims, and promote qualitative research on road safety by identifying the roles of various stakeholder departments in achieving these goals.