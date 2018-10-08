Four killed as speeding private bus crushes car, hits bike in Jind

Four persons were killed, including three of a family, when a private speeding bus crushed a car from the front and also collided with motorcycle near Ramrai village of Jind district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased family members were riding a motorcycle while the fourth person was travelling in a car.

As soon as the police were informed about the accident, a heavy force rushed to the spot and took custody of the bodies and sent them for autopsy at a local general hospital in Jind.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Vikram Singh, a teacher; his wife Nirmal Devi, 44 and daughter Savita Rani alias Jony, 19, residents of Rajthal village of Hisar district. They were riding a motorcycle and were going to Jind for some work. Another man, identified as Sodan Singh, in his 30s, a resident of Shikarpur village of Hisar district, was also crushed in his Alto car as the bus climbed over it.

After the accident, the bus driver and conductor managed to flee from the spot. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused and a case has also been registered.

Talking to mediapersons, station house officer (SHO) Ram Mehar, Sadar police station, Jind, said, “According to the eyewitness, the accident took place around 1.30pm. The bus was headed towards Hansi from Jind. The bus was overtaking an autorickshaw and the driver failed to control it and collided head-on with a car and motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing all four on the spot.”

“We have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence), against unknown bus driver and the conductor. Police have formed teams to nab the accused,” the SHO said.

