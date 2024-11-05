Four killed due to electrocution in Andhra Pradesh

Four people died of electrocution and another person was critically injured while tying hoardings to an electric pole in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The incident took place in the Tadiparu village of Undrajavaram block when the victims were placing hoardings for the unveiling of the statue of social reformer Sardar Papanna Goud. (HT Photo)

The incident took place in the Tadiparu village of Undrajavaram block when the victims were placing hoardings for the unveiling of the statue of social reformer Sardar Papanna Goud. Police said that the victims came in contact with loose live wires on the electric pole, leading to their deaths.

“The deceased were identified as Bolla Veerraju (26), Pamarthi Nagendra (23), Marisetty Manikanta (28) and Kasagani Krishna (20),” said a police official, requesting anonymity. The fifth person, Anant Rao, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the government area hospital at Tanuku where his condition is said to be critical.

The police registered a case of accidental death and began an investigation. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tanuku government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. “The chief minister directed the officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured,” an official note from the chief minister’s office said.

State minister for tourism and culture Kandula Durgesh immediately rushed to Tadiparru village and later visited Tanuku government hospital, where he consoled the bereaved families.

State energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, home minister V Anitha and minister for water resources Nimmala Rama Naidu also expressed shock over the death of four people and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.