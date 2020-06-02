Four minors drown to death while taking bath in pond in Odisha

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:39 IST

Four minor cousins – two boys and two girls – drowned while bathing in a pond in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday.

Truptimayee Dehury (16), Pritibala Dehury (13), Rajesh Dehury (10) and Nihal Dehury (8) had gone to a pond at Barabank Sabar Sahi in Govindpur village this morning to have a bath when they slipped and could not get out of the mud, said sub-divisional police officer Sriharsh Mishra.

The children had died by the time they were pulled out. They were declared dead at the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal said kin of each of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia as per the provision of the state government. At present, kin of each of the kids have been provided with Rs 10,000 out of district Red Cross fund to perform their last rites.

Police have registered cases of unnatural death and started an investigation.