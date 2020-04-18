e-paper
Home / India News / Four new cases take Kerala Coved-19 tally to 399 but active cases continue to decline

Four new cases take Kerala Coved-19 tally to 399 but active cases continue to decline

Kerala CM thanked people for selfless cooperation in fight against coronavirus

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Family members of Yakoob who died due to COVID-19, being discharged from Ernakulam Medical College after they were tested negative
Family members of Yakoob who died due to COVID-19, being discharged from Ernakulam Medical College after they were tested negative(PTI Photo)
         

Kerala on Saturday reported four new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases to 399, while at least 7 patients were discharged from hospitals after they were cured and the number of people under observation came down to 67, 190, said state officials.

Out of the four fresh cases, three were reported from Kannur district in north Kerala, who all had recently returned from Dubai. The fourth person is believed to have contracted the disease from them.

The seven discharges took the total number of recoveries to 257, leaving only 142 active cases that are under treatment in hospitals.

Two people who were under observation died in Malappuram on Friday night. But the government ruled them out as Coved-19 casualties since one of them had twice tested negative for coronavirus and the second one had died of old-age related maladies. Both were over 80 years of age.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan credited the people of the state for their selfless corporation in the fight against the deadly contagion and hoped that the state would continue to keep the disease in check with containment efforts. He, however, warned against complacency.

The Centre, too, praised the state’s Kasaragod district for effective implementation of the containment strategy which has delivered positive results in preventing the disease from spreading and in the management of patients.

