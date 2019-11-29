e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Four of a family, including 12-yr old, killed in Mumbai Pune highway crash

The victims were in a Swift Dzire, bearing registration number- MH 11 CH 1889. Police said the car, totaled in the crash, was being driven at a high speed.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:12 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustan Times, Navi Mumbai
Four of a family were killed in a car crash on the Mumbai Pune Expressway in the early hours on Friday(HT Photo/Representative)
         

Four of a family, including two women and a 12-year-old girl, were killed after their car crashed into a tanker on the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Rasayani of Maharashtra’s Raigad district early on Friday. The family was returning to Mumbai from a wedding in Sangli, when the car rammed into a tanker ahead.

The victims were in a Swift Dzire bearing registration number- MH 11 CH 1889. Police said the car, totaled in the crash, was being driven at a high speed.

The deceased were identified as Akshay Kokre, who was driving the car, his aunt Savita Mote, another relative Rani Kharje and her 12-year old daughter Riya. The fifth passenger, a woman, escaped with a leg injury and is under treatment at the MGM hospital in Kamothe, said a Raigad police official.

“After attending the wedding on Thursday, the family left Sangli at night. Kokre called up his employer and informed him that they had left around 8 pm,” said Sujata Tanawade, inspector at Rasayani police station.

The police say it will register a case of causing death due to negligence against Kokre, who himself died in the accident.

